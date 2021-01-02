Inside Photo: Hina Khan 'dives into 2021', shares a picture with fans in a bikini

2020 has been a challenging year for a lot of Bollywood and television celebrities. As the world enters 2021, everyone is looking for a better and more prosperous year. A lot of them have soaked themselves in the holiday mood and one of them is Hina Khan.

She shared two pictures of herself on her Instagram account with fans and could be seen having a blast and a ball in a bikini. And as expected, a majority of the fans commented with hearts and fire emojis. Have a look at her post right here:

In a tell-all interaction with Humans of Bombay, she talked about her orthodox Kashmiri family, how becoming an actor was not an option, and breaking the news to the family about dating someone from outside her community. She said, "I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family where becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa."

She added, "So, when a friend suggested auditioning for a serial, I said no. Upon insistence, I gave it a go and the casting directors loved me! The next day, I was selected for the lead role! I moved to Bombay without telling my parents; I was 20. The production people helped me find a place. It took me weeks to tell Papa. He was livid. Mom's friends and relatives cut ties with us."

Khan also didn't shy away from talking about the love of her life, Rocky Jaiswal, and breaking the news about him to her family and why they were shocked. "I told them I was seeing Rocky. It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time and now they love him more than me!"

