Inside Photo: Kiara Advani stuns in a beach wear in first post of 2021

The year 2021 has already begun but a lot of Bollywood celebrities are still in holiday mood and one of them is Kiara Advani. She's reportedly in Maldives holidaying with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

In her maiden post of 2021 on Instagram, she shared a stunning picture in a red beach wear and could be seen smiling and in a jovial mood. We wonder if the picture and her mood were captured by the Aiyaary star! Have a look at the post right here:

During the promotional event of Laxmii, co-star Akshay Kumar gave the audience a hint about her relationship. On the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, when the host asked Khiladi Kumar whether the actress was regarding her marriage, to which Kumar was quick to quip- "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai." The actress, listening to his response, couldn't stop laughing.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are coming together for the first time in Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah, a film that's based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, where Malhotra plays the titular character and Advani plays his fiancée Dimple Cheema. And if sources are to be believed, it was Johar who played Cupid for the two good-looking actors. The film is all set to release on July 3.

Kiara Advani's dating life was questioned by many, and the actress finally let the cat out of the bag. In the talk show, No Filter Neha, the host of the show Neha Dhupia too quizzed the Burj Khalifa lady about her relationship status, to which, Kiara had a befitting reply! The actress shared, "So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single."

