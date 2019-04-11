Inside the millennial's mind

famous-personalities

A Mumbai musician talks about everyday dilemmas we all face while also raising some pertinent questions, with a dash of humour through his latest release

(From left) Drummer Jehangir Jehangir, Tejas and bassist Adil Kurwa

We had first come across Tejas' music in October 2017, when we stumbled upon the song Falling Out from his second album Make It Happen. The sincere vocals, lyrics that you rewind and rethink, accompanied by groovy strumming and drumming, and goosebumps-inducing harmonies helped us tide through many a gloomy spell.

And now, the 29-year-old is back with a new release, that shows more of his funny avatar, something he's known for. The lyrics juxtapose the dilemma between ordering in a burger or a soup and trusting your driver's sense of directions or using a maps app, with making a living as a singer or a stand-up comedian, as well as the question many millennials are facing — should they leave the country or cast their vote, despite the fact that no party seems fit enough?

"The song wasn't intended to be very serious. It's a light commentary on silly stuff which veers into a slightly more serious direction," says Tejas, who moved from Dubai to India 10 years ago.



Tejas

"All my work (even beyond music, like his Geek Fruit podcasts) is usually punctuated with a lot of comedy and humour, and I grew up watching a lot of comical TV shows and movies growing up in Dubai. It's what happens when you don't have much to learn from what's going on at home. And as I got older, the 'sillier things' in life became more appealing. It was a weird time too because as we were coming of age so was the country, and we didn't understand identities — something that's still a struggle," says Tejas. He also explains that it was his rough upbringing owing to his parents' separation that made him adopt comedy in defence. "My music gets pretty dark, but I always revert to a more positive state of mind for I am a big believer of positive energy, hope and inspiration," he adds.

His previous single, River saw him tread into the electronic space; however, few would know that he also has a punk band, where the members meet and play compositions they don't know what to do with. "It's all trashy punk music. The moment it seems like work, we will stop," adds Tejas.

He is working on his next album, set to release next year, titled Outlast, which will be like a conclusion to his trilogy of work till date. "It will be like the Dark Knight Rises of my works," concludes the musician, who will be turning 30 in a few months. So, who knows, this might be his finest work ever.

