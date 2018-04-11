Instagram rolls out 'Focus' camera feature for Android and iOS users

The 'Focus' camera feature is available on Android smartphones and iPhones that support Instagram's 39.0 version





Facebook-owned Instagram has officially rolled out a new feature called the "Focus" camera feature for users. An official Instagram blog post said that the new camera feature is available on Android smartphones and iPhones that support Instagram's 39.0 version. At the same time, Instagram also announced the launch of the "@mention" sticker for iOS users

The "Focus" camera feature lets users focus on the face of the person or object being clicked and softly blurs the background instead of focusing on the person. This provides a more professional look to the photo. "Focus" button will appear next to the "Superzoom" option under the record button.

After a photo or video captured @mention sticker, it will let the users type the name of the account they would want to mention, rotate it, scale it and place it wherever they'd like.



(With inputs from IANS)