Inter-School Football: Bombay Scottish are Under-8 champs

Updated: Mar 09, 2019, 08:00 IST | Akshay Jagtap

Ayaan Narkar (second minute) and Josh Thomas (35th) scored a goal each for Bombay Scottish

Inter-School Football: Bombay Scottish are Under-8 champs
The victorious Bombay Scottish (Mahim) side pose with the MSSA U-8 inter-school trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Bombay Scottish 'A' (Mahim) emerged champions in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-8 boys' football knockout tournament after beating Campion 'B' (Cooperage) 2-0 in the summit clash at Azad Maidan yesterday. Ayaan Narkar (second minute) and Josh Thomas (35th) scored a goal each for Bombay Scottish.

Ayaan on target
Skipper Ayaan got the Mahim school to a fine start by scoring the opening goal just two minutes into the game. Campion created some goal-scoring opportunities in the second half.

Their best chance to score the equaliser came in the 30th minute when they were rewarded a penalty kick. However, Yusuf Pardiwala's kick sailed over the post. Five minutes later, Josh doubled Bombay Scottish's lead with a beautiful hit over goalkeeper Samuel Tennyson.

Don Bosco finish third
Earlier, in a third-place match, Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) beat St Stanislaus (Bandra) 2-0. Jayden Fernandes (third minute) and Vismay Shetty (17th) contributed with one goal each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

footballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mohammad Azharuddin talks about the relationship between Bollywood and Cricket

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK