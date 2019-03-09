Inter-School Football: Bombay Scottish are Under-8 champs

football

Ayaan Narkar (second minute) and Josh Thomas (35th) scored a goal each for Bombay Scottish

The victorious Bombay Scottish (Mahim) side pose with the MSSA U-8 inter-school trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Bombay Scottish 'A' (Mahim) emerged champions in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-8 boys' football knockout tournament after beating Campion 'B' (Cooperage) 2-0 in the summit clash at Azad Maidan yesterday. Ayaan Narkar (second minute) and Josh Thomas (35th) scored a goal each for Bombay Scottish.

Ayaan on target

Skipper Ayaan got the Mahim school to a fine start by scoring the opening goal just two minutes into the game. Campion created some goal-scoring opportunities in the second half.

Their best chance to score the equaliser came in the 30th minute when they were rewarded a penalty kick. However, Yusuf Pardiwala's kick sailed over the post. Five minutes later, Josh doubled Bombay Scottish's lead with a beautiful hit over goalkeeper Samuel Tennyson.

Don Bosco finish third

Earlier, in a third-place match, Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) beat St Stanislaus (Bandra) 2-0. Jayden Fernandes (third minute) and Vismay Shetty (17th) contributed with one goal each.

