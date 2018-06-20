International Yoga Day: Sign up for a host of events to kick-start a healthy lifestyle

Celebrate International Yoga Day tomorrow by signing up for a host of events to kick-start a healthy lifestyle you have been putting off

Yoga

Healthier tomorrow

This International Yoga Day, make a pledge to yourself — to treat your body better and lead a healthier life. Begin your day on a healthy note and attend a session that will include a short introduction to yoga followed by a 45-minute yoga session conducted by yoga therapists Dr Shashank Dhuri and Pradnya Jadhav respectively. The event will end with all attendees pledging to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives, and a Q&A session.

Time: 1 pm to 3 pm

At: Jennifer's Health and Diet Solutions, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call: 9821287784; 9821263136

Broga or yoga?

Birds of a feather flock together, and the organisers of this event seem to know and acknowledge that. So, while you can get fit by yourself, at this special class you can also team up with your bro or your better half. Sign up for the regular session or enjoy yoga with your partner at the couples sessions, both of which will be conducted by Sheetal Tiwari. If you would rather work out with your buddy, then attend the boy's yoga session titled Broga by Nikitaa Parmar.

Time: 7.30 am to 8.30 am (regular); 10.30 am to 11.30 am (broga); 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm (couples)

At: RESET, Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation.

Call: 9920088880; 9920088881

Take a deep breath

This year marks the fourth anniversary since June 21 was formally recognised as International Yoga Day by the UN General Assembly. Celebrate the special event with an intensive yoga session — which will also be webcast — hosted by the Art of Living foundation and conducted by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm

At: IIC Library Hall, Mahakali Road, Andheri East.

Log on to vvkicrm.org

Cost Rs 1,000

Community yoga

This is a holler out to all Mumbaikars. It is time for the city to come together for the cause of wellness. Energise the Spirit of Mumbai is an event which focuses on yogic practices such as the twin hearts meditation method and pranic healing routine that will not only help you live healthier but also allow you to experience it with

fellow citizens.

Time: 5.30 pm onwards

At: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

Call: 9320771166

For the ladies

Enjoy a morning tied together with yoga and sisterhood at this all-women's session. Tuck into refreshments that will be served at the venue and bond with other women who are seeking out a healthier lifestyle. Who knows? Maybe, this is where you're destined to find your yoga buddy. Oh! we almost forgot. You can win attractive gifts, too.

Time: 6.45 am to 8.30 am

At: Chhatlok Poonam Foundation, Lok Hit Kutir Temple Hall, Khar West.

Call: 9821544234

Cost Rs 300

Mudra marathon

If you're not getting around to your workout routine but are the kind of person who'd do anything to win a challenge, here's a one-stone-two-birds opportunity for you. Sign up for a yogathon hosted by a city-based yoga studio and attempt to complete the full marathon with 108 full Suryanamaskar or half yogathon by finishing 61 Suryanamaskar.

Time: 7 am to 10 am

At: BLISS the YOGA Studio, Bhakti Marg, Mulund West.

Call: 9820944332

Cost Rs 100 (for members) and Rs 200 (non members)

Compiled by Suman Mahfuz Quazi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates