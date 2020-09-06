Into the wild

Mithun H

His photo 'The Eternal Couple' of Saaya, the black panther and Cleopatra, the leopardess—who have been courting for four years at the Kabini Forest Reserve—has taken the Internet by storm. Born and raised in the forests of Southern India, (his father was a forest officer), Mithun has always been passionate about wildlife. "I witnessed some beautiful moments and wished to capture them to show them to the world."

@mithunhphotography, Instagram

Sudhir Shivaram

He has been into wildlife since mid-1990s, while studying engineering in Hassan and is one of the most revered names in the field. "When I started working in Bengaluru, I came across a few like-minded people who were into wildlife research and we often travelled to Bandipur, Kabini and BR Hills, and that triggered my love for wildlife photography. I learnt it the hard way—through trial and error." Shivaram realised that his passion lies in teaching wildlife photography.

@sudhirshivaram, Instagram

Aarzoo Khurana

Fascinated with cameras since childhood, Khurana graduated from being the family photographer, into street photography and then wildlife. "A DSLR can capture 1/4000 of a second and freeze those moments in the wild which are not visible to the naked eye," says Khurana, a law and commerce graduate who trained under Sudhir Shivaram.

@aarzoo_khurana_photography, Instagram:

Shaaz Jung

Starting off as a naturalist and picking up the camera in 2010, Shaaz Jung was raised around the jungle and grew up in awe of it. "I use it as a tool to document wildlife, in the hope that it inspires people to protect our flora and fauna." Jung use the images to strengthen his research, primarily on leopards. His favourite photo is hard to choose, "but the ghostly figure of a melanistic leopard in the morning mist, is a sight I can never forget."

@shaazjung, Instagram

Jayanth Sharma

Twelve years ago, he quit his high-paying IT job and steered towards wildlife photography, blending nature and fine-art. Since Sharma's father was a photographer with the University of Mysore's Archaeology Department, he was raised in the world of pictures and was exposed to the National parks around Mysore—Bandipur, Nagarahole, and Ranganathittu. "Over time, I realised how one can show the beauty of nature to the world."

@jayanth_sharma, Instagram

