IPL 2018: Chennai Superkings back with a bang

Bravo's quickfire 30-ball 68 helps CSK beat MI by one wicket to make winning return in IPL



Chennai Super Kings cricketer Dwayne Bravo celebrates after winning the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2018. Pic/AFP

It was touted as the biggest ever opening clash the Indian Premier League (IPL) would have asked for. And the Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings game at Wankhede Stadium lived up to its billing.

Chennai ended up winning by one wicket with one ball to spare while chasing a target of 166. After bossing the second half of the game, Mumbai Indians were threatened by West Indian Dwayne Bravo who slammed 68 off 30 balls. But he perished while trying to go another big hit — caught by Rohit Sharma at mid-off off Jasprit Bumrah. That did not deter Kedar Jadhav and Imran Tahir from seeing their side home.



MI debutant Mayank Markande (centre) appeals successfully for a LBW decision against Chennai skipper MS Dhoni at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Mayank Markande claimed 3-23 on his IPL debut match. Earlier, CSK having a playing XI of almost nine-bowling options, did well to restrict Mumbai Indians to 165-4 in 20 overs. Had Mumbai Indians won they would have maintained their dominance over CSK at the Wankhede Stadium where they had triumphed in five out of seven matches Markande, who was picked by MI in the auction after his good showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 for Punjab, made an impact straightaway in the first over of his IPL debut match.

He first had CSK opener Ambati Rayudu out leg before off a googly before dismissing the biggest star of the match — CSK skipper MS Dhoni — who failed to read his skidding googly.

Markande couldn't control his emotions on getting the former India skipper's wicket when the big screen showed that the ball would have hit the stumps after the decision was reviewed by MI.

Thereon, MI tightened the screws as CSK managed to score another boundary after a gap of six overs. Kedar Jadhav retiring hurt and Deepak Chahar's ugly slog sweep only to be out stumped off Markande did further damage to CSK's hopes of revival.

Back with the captain's hat after a year, Dhoni's decision to bowl after winning the toss proved a masterstroke when medium-pacer Deepak Chahar had Evin Lewis out leg-before in the third over despite MI opener using the Decision Review System to try his luck. In the fourth over, MI skipper Rohit Sharma holed out to Ambati Rayudu at backward point off Shane Watson.

