IPL 2018: Hrithik Roshan shares a sneak peek from his opening ceremony rehearsals

Hrithik Roshan delivered a power-packed performance yesterday at the IPL Opening ceremony. Here's a glimpse from the rehearsals

Hrithik Roshan, who performed at the IPL Opening ceremony, took to his social media to share glimpses from the rehearsals. The actor, who is rarely seen performing at events, put forth a live performance for the grand event.

Ahead of his performance, Hrithik Roshan shared pictures from the rehearsals getting everyone excited about the same. The actor shared, "Ever so often there are moments when every cell of my body races past the discomfort and anxiety and comes ALIVE to the rhythm of the music when I step on the dance floor. I am fortunate to be surrounded by the energy of these heroes. #iplrehearsals #vivoipl".

Thank you team @Shiamakofficial for a great experience today. Special mention for the best dancing partner ever @UpasanaaMadan and d best instructor ever @SHAPRASEXY777 and thank you all for your wishes today. U are the wind beneath my wings #keepdancing #IPL pic.twitter.com/SLoCdO4mJf — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2018

Hrithik performed the finale act for the opening ceremony dancing to some of his most popular tracks like Dhoom Machale (Dhoom 2), Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai), Baware Baware (Luck by Chance) and Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara).

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release 'Super 30'. Portraying a teacher for the first time, 'Super 30' will be Hrithik Roshan's first ever biopic.

