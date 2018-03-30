IPL 2018: I look forward to the challenges, says Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson

Warner, declared the chief plotter of the infamous incident, was the captain of SRH last season. The opener has been banned for a year and ruled out of any leadership role in future due to the incident



Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has replaced David Warner as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, a day after the Australian was barred from the IPL for his role in the ball tampering controversy in South Africa. "I've accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," Williamson said in a tweet.

Warner, declared the chief plotter of the infamous incident, was the captain of SRH last season. The opener has been banned for a year and ruled out of any leadership role in future due to the incident. Williamson captaining Sunrisers means there will be one overseas leader in the IPL and seven Indian captains.

