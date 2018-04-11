IPL 2018: Intent from Shikhar Dhawan was superb, says Kane Williamson

The wily Indian southpaw, who was on show during SRH's thumping nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday night, was the batsman India have come to discover, but Sunrisers had not



Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his fifty v RR on Monday. Pic/PTI

David Warner, who was suspended from IPL-11 for his involvement in the ball tampering saga in Cape Town, was the engine room of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting unit, while Shikhar Dhawan has watched Warner plough into attacks from the other end.

The wily Indian southpaw, who was on show during SRH's thumping nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday night, was the batsman India have come to discover, but Sunrisers had not. Dhawan's unbeaten 77 came at a strike-rate of 135 on a pitch that had hitherto appeared to be a friend of bowlers. Even Sanju Samson, who played a few delightful strokes and some streaky ones in his 49, finished with a strike-rate of 116.

Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson hailed Shikhar Dhawan's prowess after the match. "Twenty20 cricket requires a batsman to be aggressive and Shikhar has been in a really good space for quite some time. He was good last year, but the intent that he showed today was superb. It was just an outstanding performance from him to keep that pressure on the Rajasthan bowling attack and hit the ball so cleanly. It was nice to watch. Hopefully, he can continue it throughout the tournament," Williamson said.

