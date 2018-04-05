IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore's title sponsors are Eros Now

Leveraging the nationÃ¢ÂÂs two biggest attractions - Bollywood and Cricket, Eros Now becomes one of the first OTT player to come on board as a sponsor of a league team at IPL 2018.



Brendon Mcullum, Virat Kholi, Rishika Lulla Singh (CEO, Eros Digital) and Umesh Yadav

Eros Now, the cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform of Eros International will be the Title Sponsor of Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the upcoming season of T20 commencing April 07, 2018. Leveraging the nation’s two biggest attractions - Bollywood and Cricket, Eros Now becomes one of the first OTT player to come on board as a sponsor of a league team at IPL 2018.

The collaboration is a part of the company’s endeavour to build a true digital video brand with the Indian users and provide the best of entertainment the country has to offer. At the heart of the association is the value Eros Now paid subscribers will get through the season of 2018 to win match tickets, exclusive merchandise and a centre field view with the captains at the coin toss. The thrilling, action-packed matches along with various social media and video content on Eros Now will keep fans engrossed through the T20 season.

Speaking on the announcement, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said, “The innovation with Royal Challengers Bangalore is a perfect mélange of sports and entertainment and enables our endeavour to connect with our youth and offer a consumer experience bringing stars from the cricketing and Bollywood world together. By integrating with RCB and T20, Eros Now is investing in other entertainment vehicles to share our vision and passion of presenting the best in entertainment. RCB have garnered tremendous support and confidence in their partners and fans and we wish the team good luck this season”.

Amrit Thomas, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “We are delighted to have a leading entertainment entity like Eros Now on board as RCB’s title sponsor. Entertainment and Cricket have always been India’s biggest passion points and the synergy that this partnership will create, is definitely going to up the excitement quotient among fans and viewers.”

With “Bollywood meets Cricket- The Superstars Club” theme driving the association, www.erosnow.com will shortly launch varied campaigns to promote this association across all social media platforms to engage with their consumers and RCB fans.

