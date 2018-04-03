IPL 2018: Under-fire Mohammed Shami's fiery spell troubles Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir

Sporting a bandage across his right eyebrow and on his left arm from a road accident he suffered while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun on March 24, Shami has put behind him a terrible mont



Pacer Mohammed Shami (with bandage on forehead) during a Delhi Daredevils' net session at the Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday

Wounded personally, professionally and physically, India pacer, Mohammed Shami, joined his Indian Premier League team, Delhi Daredevils yesterday at their home ground, the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Sporting a bandage across his right eyebrow and on his left arm from a road accident he suffered while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun on March 24, Mohammed Shami has put behind him a terrible month as he turned up for his first net session with DD. Shami was bowling at full throttle for the first time since his wife Hasin Jahan last month lodged a FIR with the Kolkata police alleging domestic abuse, cruelty and rape besides charging him for having extramarital affairs.

Yesterday, Shami bowled seven fiery overs at a stretch to consistently trouble DD's new captain Gautam Gambhir. "Teri ball achi aa rahi hai. Line theek hai [you are bowling well and the line is good]," Gambhir was heard telling Shami after his knock.

"Shami has joined the team today itself. Though, he is still recovering from his injuries [suffered during the accident], he is fit enough to bowl," a Delhi Daredevils official told mid-day. Interestingly, Shami joined the team just 48 hours after his wife had urged DD CEO, Hemant Dua to bar the fast bowler from the upcoming IPL.

