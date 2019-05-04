IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya wants Bumrah to advice him

ipl-news

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya wants to seek advice from his fellow teammate and countryman Jasprit Bumrah to become a better bowler

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed whenever he does something wrong during bowling, he wants Jasprit Bumrah to guide him.

"After the game he (Bumrah) was telling me that you should have bowled a slower bouncer and I told him in the game that you have to come if you think I am doing something wrong or you want me to do something, you should come," Pandya told Bumrah in a video posted by IPL official website.

However, Bumrah replied that he does not want to confuse Pandya and want him to bowl whatever he feels like.

Mumbai Indians became the third team to qualify for the IPL playoffs after they registered a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over and the credit goes to Bumrah, who restricted the visitors on just eight runs in the Super Over which Mumbai Indians chased easily.

Bumrah, in the video, said that his mantra to perform well in the Super Over or in the game was to keep things simple.

"I was just focusing on what I have to do during the super over as well as whenever you are bowling in a tough situation, you try to back yourself as much as you can and try to keep things simple and that has always worked for me," Bumrah said.

Mumbai Indians will now host Kolkata Knight Riders on May 5.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates