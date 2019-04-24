IPL 2019: It's a shame to be flying back soon, says RCB's Moeen Ali

ipl-news

Moeen Ali

Tonight will be RCB all-rounder Moeen Ali's last game in this season's IPL, after which he will take his place as an England all-rounder again. The man who has contributed the most to whatever little success RCB have enjoyed thus far, has mixed feelings about his premature return to England, which in a way shows the true pull of the IPL.

"I feel like I'm a big part of the boys [at RCB] and I'll miss them. It's a shame but there's obviously the World Cup which is very important as well," said Moeen at a media interaction yesterday. "I needed to come and play the IPL. There is a lot of time you can spend in the nets here and improve your game, which is one of the best things about the IPL for foreign players," he added.

The man is also fine with the game time he's got even if his batting position hasn't been the optimum one or if he hasn't bowled enough. "Obviously, the preference is to come in as early as possible, but with Virat and AB doing well it isn't really possible. But I am not too worried as long as we are winning and I am doing okay for the boys," said Moeen about his batting spot.

