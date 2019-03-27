IPL 2019: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni bonds with Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia during DC vs CSK

ipl-news

MS Dhoni's adorable baby Ziva Dhoni had a great time while papa led Chennai Super Kings to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019.

Gracia Raina (left) with Ziva Dhoni (right)

Born on February 6, 2015, Ziva Dhoni recently turned 4-year-old. She is often seen with her mom Sakshi Dhoni attending all of Chennai Super Kings' games.

View this post on Instagram #Reunited @priyankacraina âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂ¥° A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) onMar 26, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

MS Dhoni is in prime form in the IPL 2019 as captain, leading the team to dominating wins over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.

MS Dhoni faced Virat Kohli's team in a much-hyped IPL 2019 opener at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium on March 23, 2019. Chennai Super Kings however, displayed a superlative bowling performance by restricting a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore to just 70 runs. Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir starred in Dhoni's team with 3 wickets each in the match.

Next up, against Delhi Capitals, in a match billed as a Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant face-off, the World Cup winning captain showed maturity and class by taking CSK over the line in the final over. Earlier in the match, Rishabh Pant continued from his match-winning performance against Mumbai, with a quickfire 25 off 13 balls, before a blazing catch by Shardul Thakur in the deep cut Pant's innings short.

MS Dhoni's CSK have now started their title defence with two wins in two matches.

