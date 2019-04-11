IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians pick Siddhesh Lad after five years

ipl-news

Siddhesh Lad

Siddhesh Lad has watched Mumbai Indians' IPL journey sitting in the dressing room for five years, without being a part of the playing XI. Yesterday, with skipper Rohit Sharma rested due to injury, Lad made his IPL debut against Kings XI Punjab.

The first call he made was to his father, Dinesh, who has also been Rohit's coach at Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivli. Lad Sr, Siddhesh's mother Deepali and sister Shraddha immediately left their home in Borivli and headed for the Wankhede Stadium in Churchgate to witness their Siddhesh's maiden IPL outing.

"When Siddhesh called to say that he will be playing tonight's game, I was delighted. Finally, his patience has paid off, after five seasons. In the last few years, I got a bit impatient as he was not getting a chance in the playing XI, but he was convinced that he only wanted to play for Mumbai Indians and that his opportunity would come," Lad Sr told mid-day. But while he is happy for his son, he is worried about Rohit: "Sadly, Rohit is on the bench due to injury. It would have been great if Siddhesh made his IPL debut under Rohit." Lad made 15 off 13 deliveries yesterday.

