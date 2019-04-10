IPL 2019: Lasith Malinga back in Mumbai Indians camp, but Joseph may play

ipl-news

With speedster Lasith Malinga back in the squad, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will have to think twice before including the Sri Lankan in the playing XI against Kings XI Punjab tonight. Alzarri Joseph had a great game against Sunrisers and Jason Behrendorff being a left-arm pacer, is vital.

Malinga picked up three wickets in the MI's game against Chennai Super Kings and then went to play a domestic tournament in Sri Lanka for his Galle team for whom he claimed seven and one wicket respectively in two games, yesterday bowled a good amount of deliveries in the nets.

