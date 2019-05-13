IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians win last-ball thriller, lift 4th IPL trophy

Updated: May 13, 2019, 01:24 IST | Rahul Ramakrishnan

In a match that swung in favour of both sides like a pendulum, Mumbai Indians kept their nerve in the final over to win the match vs Chennai Super Kings by 1 run.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate win (Pic/ Mumbai Indians Instagram)

It was the perfect final for the IPL 2019 as the match swung like a pendulum and Mumbai Indians finally won the game on the last-ball of the tournament.

Lasith Malinga, who was hit all over the park in his first three overs, kept his cool in the final over, bowling yorker after yorker and a brilliant slower ball off the final delivery to trap tail-ender Shardul Thakur LBW and win the match by a run.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got off to a flying start but got out in the power-play. Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard fought hard to take MI to 149 runs off 20 overs.

In Chennai Super Kings chase, Shane Watson played out of his skin to notch up a brilliant 80 runs and take CSK almost to the finishing line. But he got run-out on the final over to leave Chennai Super Kings at the door of victory.

