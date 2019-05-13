IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians win last-ball thriller, lift 4th IPL trophy
In a match that swung in favour of both sides like a pendulum, Mumbai Indians kept their nerve in the final over to win the match vs Chennai Super Kings by 1 run.
It was the perfect final for the IPL 2019 as the match swung like a pendulum and Mumbai Indians finally won the game on the last-ball of the tournament.
Lasith Malinga, who was hit all over the park in his first three overs, kept his cool in the final over, bowling yorker after yorker and a brilliant slower ball off the final delivery to trap tail-ender Shardul Thakur LBW and win the match by a run.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got off to a flying start but got out in the power-play. Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard fought hard to take MI to 149 runs off 20 overs.
In Chennai Super Kings chase, Shane Watson played out of his skin to notch up a brilliant 80 runs and take CSK almost to the finishing line. But he got run-out on the final over to leave Chennai Super Kings at the door of victory.
Here are a few tweets that summed up the match in interesting ways:
Rohit Sharma ‘THE UNBEATABLE CAPTAIN’ðÂÂ©âÂÂï¸Â FOUR IPL finals FOUR IPL TROPHIES ðÂÂÂ— à¤Âà¤ªà¤¿à¤² à¤Âà¥Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ (@Im_KapilChauhan) May 12, 2019
Whereas MSD plays EIGHT IPL finals but wins only THREE.
and our KING KOHLI never wins an IPL ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #IPL2019Final #CSKvMI #MIvCSK #MumbaiIndians #Watson #Malinga #DHONI #RahulChahar
What a grand finale, a match doesn't become more tense, interesting, harder than that. #Congratulaions2019IPLwinner @ImRo45 and the team. @mipaltan won the @IPL final against @ChennaiIPL. #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK #Malinga #Bumrah #RohitSharma #relianceindustries pic.twitter.com/V20mfZYMOr— Dearson Khansu (@DKhansu) May 12, 2019
What a player ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾#Slinga #Malinga #IPL2019 #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/lql4qkttnC— Prasad Jay (@Pjthara) May 12, 2019
#MIvCSK #CSKvMI— Tweeterera (@Tweeterera) May 12, 2019
Rohit sharma giving malinga last over be like:- pic.twitter.com/r5FABd406w
Umesh Yadav’s reaction after watching last over of Malinga ! pic.twitter.com/udy5X0CogT— Sagar Rathore ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂ (@Sagar2024) May 12, 2019
Hey @mipaltan we need a #Malinga statue outside Wankhade. #IPL2019 #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK— Nikhil (@42nikhil) May 12, 2019
#IPL2019Final #champion #MI @ImRo45 @sachin_rt @hardikpandya7 @Jaspritbumrah93 #Malinga ðÂÂ¥#IPL2019 #ChampionðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/H6k3mSxo2X— à®Âà®°à¯Âà®µà®¤à¯Âà®Â à®¨à®Âà®¿à®Âà®©à¯Â (@loveu_bart) May 12, 2019
#MumbaiIndians #IPL2019Final #CSKvsMI #MI If there are masters of death bowling in the world, then he is the baap of those masters. @Jaspritbumrah93 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/U95k8YX8nV— mdf (@mdfarooqc) May 12, 2019
Congratulations @mipaltan ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ for winning vivo IPL 2019. Next time we will definitely win #Amikkr #KKR @KKRiders ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ.#MIvsCSK #IPL2019Final #CSKvsMI #VIVOIPL @ImRo45 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjfLLP7GTu— ChandraKiran Mehta (@ChandrakiranMeh) May 12, 2019
#IPL2019Final Happy that Mumbai indian won IPL finale not bcoz I'm a MI fan but bcoz i got @Zomato credits coz of their win against CSK— Man_N_Deep (@Maddy_Says_) May 12, 2019
(P.s.- i don't even know the name of players in MI Team)ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @ZomatoIN #MIvsCSK #IPLFinal2019
Reason why @twitter #twitter crashed today- Too much sports one day -— à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¥Âà¤ª à¤¶à¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ (@pks7272) May 12, 2019
1. @ManCity #Champions #PremierLeague #pl #bhamci
2. @f1 #SpanishGP @MercedesAMGF1
3. #IPL2019Final #MumbaiIndians #Champions
4. @MutuaMadridOpen @DjokerNole #MIvCSK #CSKvMI ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/C7Y442NPUm
What a game! My heart can't take any more... Well played @mipaltan #IPL2019Final— Tim Guest (@Guest909) May 12, 2019
