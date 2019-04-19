IPL 2019: Mumbai outplayed us in all departments, says Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer

ipl-news

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer conceded that his side was outplayed in all the three departments by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.

Delhi Capitals players celebrate picking up a wicket.

Delhi suffered a 40-run defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side here on Thursday after being restricted to 128/9 while chasing 169 at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

"It is important for us to win the home games, especially on these wickets. We lost the toss as well and they outplayed us in all three departments. Credit to them," Iyer said after the match.

It was Delhi's third loss out of the four matches that they played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the ongoing edition.

Iyer, who was disappointed with the fact that his side gave away 20 runs more after being put in to field, also admitted that death overs bowling remains a concern for the team.

"We gave away 20 runs more on this wicket. There's a lot of concern as far as the death overs are," he said.

"It wasn't easy to bat in the second innings. The ball was stopping. It was difficult for the new man in. The last three overs were game changing," he added.

Asked if Delhi have been training on similar wickets, the skipper said: "We practice at the nets and those wickets are also slow. When you come here, it is totally different."

Delhi are currently at the third spot with 10 points while Mumbai have moved to the second position with six wins from nine games.

Delhi will next face Kings XI Punjab in Kotla again on Saturday

