IPL 2019: No questions on 'Mankading', KKR tells media at presser

In this file photo taken on March 25, 2019 Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (L) exchanges words with Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin (2nd R) during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Pic/AFP

R Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler may be the trending news on cricket, but Kolkata Knight Riders had the media stumped yesterday. No questions on the incident was the instruction from the KKR media manager before the pre-match interaction with Lockie Ferguson at the Eden Gardens.

This, a day after the Kings XI Punjab skipper had controversially run out the Englishman at the non-striker's end in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. While the NZ pacer got to answer questions on things like his new franchise, teammates and advantages of a home match, there was no missing the media's disappointment at not being able to pop the most pertinent question. It was not clear whether the gag order was at the volition of the franchise or came at the prompting of the BCCI.

