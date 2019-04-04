IPL 2019: RCB struggling to get team balance right, admits Virat Kohli

ipl-news

RCB are winless in the ongoing edition. They lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, their fourth successive loss, on Tuesday

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance and will continue experimenting with its combinations in the ongoing IPL.

RCB are winless in the ongoing edition. They lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, their fourth successive loss, on Tuesday. "This is a month-and-a-half or a couple of months maximum. You have to think of the best possible combination going forward. We will sit down and talk about what we can do get the balance right," Kohli said after the match.

Kohli said he is still hopeful of a turnaround. "We have 10 games to go. If we start turning things around, then we can get on a roll. We have to keep believing as a side. Just four games in, we would have liked one result our way if not two," he added.

"The Mumbai game and this one, I thought we played well. We just didn't take our chances, we will like to improve our performance and take a bit of confidence that we were a more competitive than the last game."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates