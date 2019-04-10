IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika gives daughter Samaira Spanish lessons, watch video

ipl-news

Rohit Sharma captioned the video as, "Spanish lessons at 3months #muybien".

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira (Pic/ Rohit Sharma Instagram)

Rohit Sharma posts an adorable video on his Instagram where his wife Ritika Sajdeh is giving daughter Samaira Sharma some Spanish lessons.

Rohit Sharma has had a lacklustre IPL 2019 so far with the bat, he has scored only 118 runs in the 5 matches played so far, with a below-par strike rate of 122.91.

However, as a captain, he has done pretty well this season, leading the team to victory in 3 matches.

Overall, Rohit Sharma has been one of the IPL stalwarts. Since the inception of the tournament in 2008, Rohit Sharma has played 178 matches, scoring 4611 runs at a strike rate of 130.

Rohit Sharma has also lead Mumbai Indians to 3 IPL titles in his career, winning the IPL in 2011, 2013 and 2017.

