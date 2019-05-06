IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's story - 1st half bitter, 2nd half better

ipl-news

After losing their first six games, RCB won five out of their eight games with one not producing a result to end with 11 points

Virat Kohli

Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore endured another disappointing IPL campaign but their performance in the second half of the season has given them something to be proud of, skipper Virat Kohli has said.

After losing their first six games, RCB won five out of their eight games with one not producing a result to end with 11 points. "We have a lot to learn from this season," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets here on Saturday.

"The first couple of things matters a lot in setting the intensity. We are happy with the way the guys turned things around and the kind of cricket we have played in the second half. Credit goes to the team management for getting us back in the right frame of mind."

RCB, who have never won the IPL, failed to make the play-offs for the third year in a row but Kohli said he was proud of his team for putting up a much improved performance. "We haven't finished in the position we wanted to. But because the second half has been so good, it doesn't feel like a bad season. We won last five of our seven matches and with one no-result, it is something that we can be proud of," he said.

