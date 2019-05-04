IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat help RCB end campaign with a win

ipl-news

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Mann Singh formed an excellent 144 run partnership as RCB won by 4 wickets in last over thriller

Shimron Hetmyer

Sent into bat, SRH were off to a brisk start with Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha (20) putting on 46 runs for the opening wicket in 4.3 overs, but the keeper-batsman failed to clear pacer Navdeep Saini as the visitors lost their first wicket.

After addition of another 14 runs to the team total, SRH lost their second wicket when Guptill was dismissed by Washington Sundar for a 23-ball 30.

Captain Kane Williamson dealt in fours and sixes as Sunrisers Hyderabad plundered 28 runs in the final over to reach a challenging 175 for seven in their IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Williamson remained not out on 70 off 43 balls, hitting four sixes and five fours at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Manish Pandey fell cheaply, for nine, leaving the visitors in some trouble at 61 for three in the eighth over while the World Cup-bound Indian team for his 'three-dimensional' abilities, Vijay Shankar raced to 27 with the help of three sixes but again failed to translate the start into a big score.

Washington Sundar was the standout bowler for RCB claiming 3 wickets and giving away just 24 runs in his spell of 3 overs, while seamer Umesh Yadav was taken to the cleaners, as he conceded 46 runs in his 4 overs. Amongst those 46 runs, 28 of them were hit by Kane Williamson in the last over off SRH's innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their innings in the worst way imaginable with Parthiv Patel going out for a duck. Skipper Virat Kohli and the always dependable AB De Villers joined Parthiv Patel soon in the hut and RCb were 20-3 within 3 overs. India's swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers, his bowling partner, and fellow Indian Khaleel Ahmed was responsible for catching the big fish of Vira Kohli.

A player's real temperament is tested in such situation and RCB duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Mann Singh passed the test with flying colors. The duo steadied the sinking ship and stitched an excellent 144 run partnership for the fourth wicket. They ensured that the asking run-rate was kept in check and the pressure doesn't build in the end overs.

Unfortunately, the duo couldn't finish off the match for RCB as Shimron Hetmyer(75) shot was caught by Vijay Shankar off Rashid Khan's bowling and Gurkeerat Mann Singh(65) followed Hetmyer soon after being undone by Khaleel Ahmed. The pressure got better of Washington Sundar as he fell for the golden duck.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled a sensational great 19th over giving away just 4 runs and taking the wickets of Gurkeerat Mann Singh and Washington Sundar. RCB now needed 6 off 6 the last over. With Umesh Yadav on strike, the stadium atmosphere was very tensed but Umesh Yadav kept his composure and smacked 2 consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Nabi sealing the deal for RCB.

The last league match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders awaits us tomorrow at Wankhede as we end the IPL leagues matches with a high.

