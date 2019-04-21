IPL 2019: SRH, KKR face-off in must win clash

ipl-news

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning run as they host Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of an action-packed Sunday in the Indian Premier League.

Jonny Bairstow (Pic/ AFP)

KKR are on a losing streak having suffered from 4 straight losses while SRH has bounced back after suffering 2 losses with a win in their last match against CSK. KKR have been extremely reliant on their star all-rounder Andre Russell who scored yet another 50 this time in just 21 balls during their last match at Eden Gardens.

On the other hand, SRH has its biggest assets in the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. They will have to find a solution to tackle their reliance on the opening pair as both the players leave for the country camps in England in preparation for the World Cup. The middle order of SRH’s batting is yet to fire up and be a feared one as Vijay Shankar and Kane Williamson haven’t been the best version of themselves.

Both the team have been having a roll-a-coaster ride and will look to stabilize their ships as we the journey towards the end stages of the season has already begun.

A win today will be extremely valuable for both the side as the fight for the play-offs spots is heating up and both sides know that a win will help their cause to a huge extent.

While KKR lost a nail-biter of a match against RCB where Andre Russell and Nitish Rana almost pulled off a miraculous win as they tried to chase 213 runs falling only 10 runs short.

Battles to watch out for:

Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar –

The Indian stalwart hasn’t been up to his mark this year and a good spell against the Muscle of Russell will help boost his Morale. While Andre Russell will be looking to forward to continue the carnage he began the season with and get on the nerves of SRH bowlers.

David Warner vs Sunil Narine -

David Warner has been in sensational form this year amassing 450 runs in runs till now in these year’s IPL. Sunil Narine has the capability to turn any match in his team's favour and it will be interesting to see if he can unsettle the best opener of IPL.

As things stand, Both the team have won eight points but SRH holds an advantage over KKR having one more match in hand. Can SRH take a lead and increase their Advantage or will KKR nullify their opponents lead? the match surely will help us getter a better view on the teams having better chances for the IPL 2019 PlayOffs.

