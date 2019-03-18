IPL 2019: Steve Smith will be back to his best, says Shane Warne

ipl-news

Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador welcomes former Australia skipper, who landed in Jaipur yesterday; latest star Ashton Turner will arrive in April

Former Australia captain Steve Smith on his arrival at the Jaipur airport yesterday to join IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Pic/PTI

Having been welcomed with open arms by his national teammates in Dubai, Steve Smith yesterday touched down in Jaipur to join his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals' pre-tournament camp ahead of the cash-rich league, starting on March 23.

With an aim to get back in the Australian side for the World Cup, Smith is expected to raise his game for the Royals and the franchise's brand ambassador Shane Warne knows that the former skipper will be as hungry as ever.

"He [Smith] will be so excited to turn up and play cricket. That's what he loves doing and that's what he is very good at. Smith and Warner are two of the best players in world cricket, I think Smith will be giving a lot and will integrate well with the team," Warne said. Smith and David Warner would soon be completing their ODI ban for their involvement in ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year.



Shane Warne

Smith, Buttler crucial

With rising sensation Ashton Turner unavailable for first three games for Royals due to international commitment against Pakistan, Smith along with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will be key overseas players for the 2008 champions. "Having Smith's experience around and his hunger and passion as this is his only cricket before the World Cup, will be a big thing for him. I have no doubt that Smith and Warner will get back to their best as they were before," Warne said.

Royals' bargain buy Ashton Turner, however, won't be available till April 1 due to the Pakistan series. Warne expects him to push for his place among four overseas players.

'Turner is terrific'

"He is class. You saw in Mohali what Ashton Turner can do. He has got an old head on his shoulders and is a terrific buy for RR. We always had one or two terrific buys. But I think he is playing against Pakistan in Dubai till April 1. So he misses the first three games. He is a terrific back-up," said Warne, who led Royals to the title during the inaugural edition. "If Turner gets a few more big scores [v Pakistan], he could be pushing for selection. You have four overseas selections, so Butler is in, Stokes is in, Jofra Archer so there is three and then you have Steve Smith's class, so you have four. He will be pushing for World Cup selection for every game that he performs," Warne made it clear that every performance for Royals will be important.

According to Warne, RR have put together one of their strongest squads. "When you look back to Royals in the IPL, they have been the underdogs. They haven't spent much money buying players. We haven't generally had the big international or big Indian players. But this year, this is the strongest squad that Royals have put together," Warne said.

