IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad win, RCB continue their losing streak

ipl-news

Chasing a ginormous target of 232, RCB had a lousy start as half of their squad was sent back to the pavilion by the Hyderabad's bowlers when they had just 30 runs on the scoreboard

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs to register their second victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a ginormous target of 232, RCB had a lousy start as half of their squad was sent back to the pavilion by the Hyderabad's bowlers when they had just 30 runs on the scoreboard.

Mohammad Nabi, who came in as a replacement for Kane Williamson, showed a wondrous performance as he bundled off four RCB batsmen back to the pavilion in his four overs, and gave away just 11 runs, putting the visitors under immense pressure.

Colin de Grandhomme and the youngest player ever to feature in IPL, Prayas Ray Barman, 16, helped Bangalore get a bit closer to the total as they stitched a 51 runs partnership and helped visitors avoid a humiliating defeat. Sandeep Sharma got hold of Barman and then the final four batsmen too joined the other players in the pavilion after reaching a total of just 113 runs.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and decided to put the host to bat first, who took full advantage of the opportunity and set a huge target of 231. Hyderabad's both the openers, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, gave their team an incendiary start.

The duo ended up knocking their centuries and stitched a 185-run partnership, highest opening stand ever in the IPL history. The much-needed breakthrough came in 17th over provided by Yuzvendra Chahal who dismissed Bairstow (114).

Soon after the first wicket, new batsman Vijay Shankar too was sent back to the pavilion immediately. Yusuf Pathan then joined the on-field player, Warner (100*), and both added 29 runs to the scoreboard which helped the host put an arduous target of 232 runs.

Rajasthan Royals will host RCB on April 2 while Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on April 4.

Brief scores: Sunriers Hyderabad 231/2 (Jonny Bairstow- 114, David Warner- 100*, Yuzvendra Chahal 1-44) beats Royal Challengers Bangalore (Colin de Grandhomme- 37, Prayas Ray Barman- 19, Mohammad Nabi 4-11) by 118 runs

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates