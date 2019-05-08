IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians book a seat in the final

ipl-news

However CSK will get another chance to make it to their eighth summit clash as they will now play the second Qualifier against the winner of the 'Eliminator' between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Suryakumar celebrates the winning runs

On a sluggish pitch, which offered considerable turn and odd bounce, Suryakumar batted in a copybook fashion scoring an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls with MI reaching the target in 18.3 overs.

The target of 132 wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges.

With senior players Rohit Sharma (4) and Quinton de Kock (8) returning quickly, Surya and Ishan Kishan (28, 31 balls) traded their natural flair for caution adding 80 runs that set the platform. While Surya hit 10 fours, the normally aggressive Kishan had three fours and a six in his innings.

While Imran Tahir (2/33 in 4 overs) dismissed Kishan and Krunal Pandya (0) off successive deliveries in the 14th over, it was more a of minor scare as Surya anchored the chase with ease in Hardik Pandya's company.

The best part about Surya's batting was how late he played both Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja (0/18 in 4 overs) whenever they got the ball to turn away from the right-hander, playing it past the short third-man fielder. The best part was not taking undue risks against Jadeja, who looked menacing on this track.

When Tahir flighted, he would whip him through mid-wicket. Deepak Chahar after getting Rohit's wicket erred in line and proved to be costly. Harbhajan Singh (1/25 in 4 overs) finished his quota primarily when at least one left-hander was at the crease.

In the end, the difference was created by the three Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar (2/14 in 4 overs), Krunal Pandya (1/21 in 4 overs) and Jayant Yadav (1/25 in 3 overs), who gave away only 60 runs in the 11 overs between them taking four wickets.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Mumbai Indians entering the IPL 2019 final:

Heartening to see a great bowling performance by the boys, especially the spinners. @surya_14kumar's innings along with @ishankishan51 was crucial in helping us win the game. ðÂÂÂ#MIvCSK #OneFamily #MI @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/pNT5znwNpj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2019

Well played, Mumbai! Congratulations on the win! Hope to see you soon! ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂÂ #WhistlePodu #Yellove #MIvCSK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2019

OH CAPTAIN,MY CAPTAINðÂÂÂ



7 seasons as a captain,

3 Ipl titlesðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

3 FinalsðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

5 Playoffs âÂ¤#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fRTneDXFEb — IkshyaâÂ¨ (@Ikshya45) May 7, 2019

RCB fans, when MI and CSK fans are talking about finals. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/Dl69l0BUlx — ANSHUMANðÂÂ© (@AvengerReturns) May 7, 2019

Dhoni telling his batsmen how to bat on this pitch. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/PqvgWQF0nG — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 7, 2019

Felt great to have contributed in an important game for @mipaltan !

All our bowlers bowled really well and gave the batters a great platform to win the game. #MI #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/9FNaK3Oqr6 — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) May 7, 2019

Hey! What is this #MIvCSK ? I mean, I heard there’s some qualifier or something? Some tournament called IPL or whatever? I mean, i’m an RCB fan, I thought the tournaments over? What’s this all about ðÂÂ¬ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 7, 2019

Rohit sharma is winning IPl matches because he has got a great team but not a good captain, is like SRK has given so many hits because of great scripts and not acting. #MIvCSK — ANSHUMANðÂÂ© (@AvengerReturns) May 7, 2019

This Meme Just ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥



We are Mumbai Indians #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/d6a6GgwKJZ — RaijinAntony #MI âÂ¤ (@RaijinAntony10) May 7, 2019

An excellent team picked at the auctions. Led by an astute captain. #MI is by far the most complete team in this #IPL. Have beaten #CSK in Chennai last five times...and already thrice in this season. Says it all... ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #MIvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 7, 2019

