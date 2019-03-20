IPL 2019: Virat Kohli has fun with Sunil Chhetri during Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp

ipl-news

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC won the ISL final last week against Goa to lift their maiden ISL title.

Sunil Chhetri with Virat Kohli (Pic/ Virat Kohli Instagram)

Virat Kohli shared a picture from the RCB training camp of himself with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri is also the captain of Indian Super League football team Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC won the ISL final last week against Goa to lift their maiden ISL title. The team had reached the ISL final in its 2017-18 campaign as well but had lost the final to Chennaiyin FC.

Virat Kohli started training at Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp this week and will be eager to get off to a flying start against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 season opener.

Virat Kohli's captaincy during the recent ODI series of India vs Australia was criticised as India failed to come up with the goods during pressure situations in the matches.

India lost the series 2-3 after taking a 2-0 lead in the first two ODIs. Virat Kohli will be eager to prove a point against MS Dhoni's CSK in the opener.

As a batsman, Virat Kohli has been scaling new heights with each passing tournament. In the ODI series against Australia, Indian captain Kohli scored back-to-back centuries to take his ODI centuries tally to 41, just eight tons behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli has the likes of AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, etc. in the Royal Challengers Bangalore to stake his claim for a maiden IPL title.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates