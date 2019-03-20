IPL 2019: Virat Kohli not a shrewd skipper, says Gautam Gambhir

ipl-news

Gambhir's comments is specific to Kohli's success as a leader in the IPL

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is not a "shrewd captain" who could be compared to his national team deputy Rohit Sharma or former skipper MS Dhoni, who have won three IPL titles each, feels former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir feels that in result oriented franchise environment, Kohli has been "lucky" to have survived despite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) never winning the coveted title in his eight years as skipper. "I don't see him as a shrewd captain. I don't see him as a tactful captain [tactician]. And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir's comments is specific to Kohli's success as a leader in the IPL. "There are people who have won the trophy three times. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go. You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage," Gambhir said.

