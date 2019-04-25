IPL 2019: What I am learning from Ponting, Ganguly will use during World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

ipl-news

Shikhar Dhawan intents to use his newly gained knowledge from the legends to effect in the upcoming ICC 50-over World Cup happening in England from May 30.

Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is currently plying his trade for his home town team Delhi Capitals in IPL which being coached by the former world cup winning captain and Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. While former Indian cricketer and Current CAB president Sourav Ganguly acts as an advisor to the team.

"Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly...I am very fortunate that I am working with them now. They both have been great leaders. It is very good to be close to them because I can get their insight, know what was their mindset, what was their approach when they used to play or captain their side," Dhawan said.

"I am already learning so many things from them (and) it is helping me. I am grateful (for) that. I am sure those things are helping me in the IPL and I am going to take it to the World Cup," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan, wasn’t shy in praising about his Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw, saying he is the next big thing in Indian cricket.

"So Prithvi, I would say it is a very big achievement to play for India at the age of 19, especially India is a dominating country for batsmen (and there are) lots of batsmen, so someone coming in at 19 is a big achievement and he has done very well for Indian team. \

"He is a very talented boy and I am sure he is going to do wonders for our country," the dashing left-handed batsman said

Shikhar Dhawan was recently announced as the brand ambassador of lubricants firm -- GS Caltex India -- at a function on Wednesday night.

