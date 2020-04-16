IPL 2020: CSK dressing room has always comprised of legends, says Murali Vijay

One of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League, people have often questioned what sets Chennai Super Kings apart and opener Murali Vijay feels the legends in the unit over the years have made it one of the best dressing rooms in the world.

"CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket," Vijay was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

"It was a great honour for us youngsters to step into the dressing room and rub shoulders with some of the legends. You get to learn a lot of things by watching them and being around them," he said.

While Vijay became a Test specialist later in his career, he started off as an explosive batsman and feels that the format suited him when the IPL started back in 2008.

"Twenty20 was a new format in 2008/09, and I guess my game was suited for white ball cricket when I started. I kind of enjoyed it when the opportunity came to me. I was ready up and going," he said.

Vijay said that the bonhomie in the team made it a joy to perform and get applauded by the legends in the unit.

"The team atmosphere was such that you want to contribute because everyone plays with such energy and intensity. The competition was very high," he pointed.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever