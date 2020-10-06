IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra ruled out with finger injury

Delhi Capitals' experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra was on Monday ruled out of the rest of the current IPL season due to an injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand, dealing a blow to the team.

The 37-year-old cricketer, who has represented Delhi and Hyderabad franchises in all 13 IPL seasons, sustained a flexor tendon injury to the finger of his right hand while attempting to take a return catch of Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana on October 3.

Flexor tendons are the tissues that control a hand's movement.

Mishra, who has three hat-tricks in IPL, has played three games this seaon, picking three wickets. He could bowl just two overs in the game against KKR due to the injury.

"I never expected the injury would be this serious. I thought it would be for a match or two but have to accept it," Mishra, who has bagged 160 IPL wickets, the second highest in the league history, told IANS.

"The fact that I got injured while playing -- trying to catch the ball -- giving my 100 per cent is a bit satisfying. It is not an injury related to fitness which means I am doing fine."

Mishra feels the Delhi Capitals still have experience in the spin department and they should do well in the season. Off-spinner R Ahwin, left-armer Axar Patel, leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, are the other spinners in the squad.

Mishra is also one of the few India players to have taken five wickets on Test debut.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever