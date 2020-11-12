IPL 2020: 'Execution was perfect from our bowlers,' says Rohit Sharma

His fluent half century made the chase look effortless in the final but Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it was his bowlers who set up the crushing win over Delhi Capitals, which fetched an unprecedented fifth title for the side. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult snared the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane while off-spinner Jayant Yadav dismissed the in-form Shikhar Dhawan to leave Delhi Capitals reeling at 22-3, early setbacks from which the team couldn't quite recover.

"We got a wicket on the first ball and we got a couple more after that. We just wanted to keep the pressure, the execution was perfect from all the bowlers," Rohit said.

Set a target of 157, MI sailed home in 18.4 overs and with five wickets in hand. Rohit's classy 68 off 51 balls was the highlight of the chase. "We knew Stoinis and Dhawan are Delhi's key batters, so we wanted to bowl our key bowlers at them, getting early wickets was the key, we wanted to take early wickets, when you have the best new ball bowler in your squad, why not go with that?" he said.



A jubilant MI skipper Rohit Sharma with the IPL trophy

Rohit applauded each and every bowler for his contribution. Boult (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (27) were at their lethal best the entire season. "Boult has been fantastic for us this season and so has Bumrah. They are the ones who kept us in the game throughout. [James] Pattinson, [Nathan] Coulter-Nile, [Rahul] Chahar, and Krunal Pandya also did their job," he said.

