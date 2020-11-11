IPL 2020 final: Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma - A story of 50, 200, 3,000 and 4,000!

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma played one of the most memorable knocks in his IPL career as he scored 68 runs off 51 balls to help Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to clinch their record fifth IPL title.

This was not only a memorable match but also a one full of milestones for Rohit Sharma. The Indian Premier League 2020 finals was also the MI skipper's 200th IPL match. Rohit Sharma's innings led him to many milestones in his IPL career. En route to his 68 runs, Rohit Sharma went on to score 4,000 runs for Mumbai Indians. Not only that, but Rohit Sharma also breached the 3,000-run mark as Mumbai Indians' captain.

Rohit Sharma led from the front with brilliant cameos from Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to help MI create history.

Delhi Capitals went in to bat first and posted a total of 156/7, but they never seemed to have found their breakthroughs whenever needed. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front for his team with 65 runs off 50 balls while Rishabh Pant too scored a fifty - 56 off 38. But it was Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult whose brilliant spell of 3/30 helped his team curb DC's total.

