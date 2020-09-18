IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya jokingly trolls MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers warns him not to mess with 'Thala'

The return of cricket’s biggest celebration, Dream11 IPL, has got the cricket superstars bantering on cricket after a sabbatical, and it is not just about on-field action that is being referred to here. On Thursday, Hardik Pandya and AB de Villiers got into a fun word-war on Twitter. It all began when Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya tried trolling MS Dhoni on Twitter for getting out in ‘Gully Cricket’ by gully rules.

He posted a 20-second video featuring MS Dhoni for Dream11’s latest campaign, where MSD is playing gully cricket with youngsters and hits a brilliant four; but gets out, as the ball directly hits a scooter. And by gully cricket rules, a direct shot on the scooter is declared out. Pandya took to Twitter and jokingly wrote to MS Dhoni:"@msdhoni, Scooter pe laga toh four?!! Hahahahaha! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11"

Much to Pandya’s surprise, RCB’s attacking batsman AB de Villiers came to MSD’s defence. ABD shared another 20-second video featuring Pandya where he hits a six, but in turn loses the ball in a gully cricket match, and is asked to spare 20 Rs. for the lost ball. AB de Villiers posted:"Need 20 bucks change @hardikpandya7? #20RupeesLoan #YahanSab"

Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback post his lengthy injury layoff. Pandya's form will be crucial for defending champions MI. All eyes will be set on the screen, as retired Indian skipper, MSD, will be seen in action after a long break. Whereas, AB de Villiers will look forward to helping RCB win their first IPL trophy since the league's inception in tough weather conditions.

