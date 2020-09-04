Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Dravid sir has been really helpful in my rehab process

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who was a star in the Indian U-19 World Cup team is raring to go at the upcoming IPL 2020 for Kolkata Knight Riders. Selected at the 2018 IPL auctions by KKR, Nagarkoti is yet to play a match for the two-time champions, since he was battling injuries constantly. In a tete-a-tete on KKR;s show Knights Unplugged, Kamlesh Nagarkoti talks about a host of topics such as time during lockdown, his rehab at NCA, Rahul Dravid as an inspiration, his dream of becoming India's fastest bowler and more.

While talking about how his recovery journey, Nagarkoti said, "Whatever training program was advised by KKR, I had been following that. I had a chat with Abhishek Nayar sir and also spoke to my previous mentors at NCA, Soham sir and Anand sir. They have a strong knowledge about my body, so they could suggest correct ways for me to improve. Basically, I took suggestions from all of them and picked out exercises that I could do at home."

Nagarkoti has been following Chris Donaldson's workout regime and said that the tough exercises he would not even try, but intends to do so when he gets strong enough.

Talking about his rehab process at NCA, he said, "I used to interact with a lot of seniors at NCA, including Rahul Dravid sir. He used to always help me sort out my issues. I learned a great deal when it comes to figuring out the areas I needed to work on, especially my body. Dravid sir has been really helpful in the entire process."

Shedding light at his time at KKR for 2 years he talks about how they are a family, saying, "I have never been made to feel that I am an outsider. Everyone in the team has made me feel at home. I remember I was invited to watch the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with the rest of the KKR family from the stands. It was a special feeling. Mostly people don’t bother giving you scope or even staying in touch when you are hit by injuries. But Team KKR has really taken care of me well."

Kamlesh also praised Rahul Dravid, who has been an inspiration for him and sheds light at histime at NCA. He said, "I remember I was playing TT one day when Dravid sir was passing by. He stopped for a while and said, “you look sad. I can understand what you are going through but try and take it positively”. Then he referred to Cummins’ absence from cricket for 3-4 years and said, “when he returned to cricket, he ensured he became the No. 1 bowler in the world”. He insisted that I should forget the past but must learn from the mistakes of the past to have a better future. One more thing I learned from him was not to ever feel that because I was injured, I would never be as good as before."

Nagarkoti has clearly stated that he goes to star player Pat Cummins for bowling tips and also talks about the one batsman who he'd love to bowl in the nets to. "I will definitely ask for tips from Cummins if I get a chance. For batsmen, my dream is to bowl to our coach Brendon McCullum at the nets. I have seen him while growing up. His batting style was really aggressive and unique. I guess I can learn a lot from him about the mindset of openers. He was himself an opener, so he can guide me on this. It is important for a bowler to read the mindset of opening batsmen," he said.

About his dream of becoming the fastest bowler in India, Nagarkoti said, "Yes! I do want to and I believe if you have a dream and you work towards it, you can definitely get success."

Kamlesh Nagarkoti will be looking forward to don the purple and gold colours on the field this time as the IPL 2020 season begins on September 19.

