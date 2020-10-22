IPL 2020: Many people don't have faith in RCB, but guys in changeroom do, says Kohli

After gaining a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said that many people do not have faith in the side's abilities but all players do have the desired confidence.

RCB chased down a total of 85 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Gurkeerat Singh Mann played knocks of 25 and 21 respectively as RCB gained victory in the 14th over.

With this win, RCB has gone to the second position in the points table with 14 points from 10 matches while KKR is at the fourth spot with 10 points. Earlier in the match, Siraj had taken three wickets to put KKR on the backfoot.

"It was a late call to be honest to give Siraj the new ball. Was thinking of giving it to Washington Sundar. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field. Management has brought in a proper culture. We have plan A, we have plan B, and people are executing it that's why it's looking good. Don't think lot of people have belief in RCB. Guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"You can have the best players in the world but if you don't have the belief it's no good. Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role in the team. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad. Last year he had a tough year. Lot of people went hard at him. But he worked hard. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue," he added.

Earlier, spectacular bowling performance by Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted Kolkata Knight Riders at 84/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Morgan played a knock of 30 runs and he was the top-scorer for KKR in the match against RCB. For RCB, Siraj returned with the figures of 3-8 while Chahal clinched two wickets. RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 25.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever