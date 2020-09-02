IPL 2020: MS Dhoni should bat at no. 3 for CSK, feels Gautam Gambhir

Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) first qualifier Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 7, 2019. Pic/ AFP

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir feels skipper MS Dhoni should bat up the order for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which will be played in the UAE.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India opener Gautam Gambhir shared his views on the topic saying, "It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3. And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years."

"So, MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now, said Gambhir.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the opener of the IPL 2020 which will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

