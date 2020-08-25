IPL 2020: 'One mistake could spoil whole tournament,' says Virat Kohli

One mistake could "spoil" the entire tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday warned his colleagues in the IPL's first virtual team meeting, while imploring them to do all they can to keep the bio-bubble secure.

It was a team meeting like no other but Kohli meant business straightaway as he urged his colleagues to strictly follow the protocols put in place by the authorities in the UAE, the venue of the upcoming edition of IPL, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised," Kohli said.

"...Because I think one mistake by any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament. And none of us want to do that."

RCB's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, who was present in the meeting along with head coach Simon Katich, spoke about the consequences of violating the rules after Kohli posed him a question.

"It [violation] will be dealt with very seriously. For accidental breach, players will be removed and sent into isolation for seven days and then come back only after he tests negative. There will be strong consequences if players chose to do that [violate protocols]. Players will sign a document which explains the consequences,"

Hesson said.

Kohli added, "We have to understand that we need to protect the bubble." The Indian captain stressed on the need to develop a good team culture from the first day. "I can't wait to get to our first practice session, something that we all are going to cherish. An opportunity to create a good team culture from Day One," Kohli said.

