IPL 2020 | Prithvi Shaw: I try to play like Sachin sir, he is God of cricket

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday said 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar has advised him to always play his natural game and stay calm off the field.

In an Instgram Live chat with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, the 20-year old who is the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, said: "He has had a big influence on me. I first met him when I was eight. He always tells me to play my natural game and according to the situation. Off the field also, he asked me to stay calm."

Shaw, who was part of the two Tests in New Zealand recently where he opened the batting with Mayank Agarwal in the absence of Rohit Sharma, said Tendulkar had once asked him not to change his grip.

"I am bottom-hand player and Sachin sir had asked me not to change my grip. I was young and I used to change my grip as per coaches' advice. But after Sachin sir told me, I did not change my grip."

In September 2017, at 17, Shaw became the youngest player to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut, a record previously held by Tendulkar.

Commenting on the contsant comparison with the legend, Shaw said: "There is pressure when people compare me to him. But I take it as a challenge. I try to play like him. He is the God of cricket."

Talking about his love for other sports, Shaw said: "I play golf, I like table tennis and also like swimming." Shaw also spoke about the need to stay fit in their period of lockdown.

Commenting on his experience of working with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who was earier mentor with DC, Shaw said: "There have been experiences to be honest and he helped a lot as he knew how to motivate youngsters in the team. It was great." Asked to name his favourite opening partner, he said: "Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened most with him."

