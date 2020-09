IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals hilariously troll RCB for using their old logo

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 2020 IPL schedule, social media teams of all the franchises are giving it their all to make sure that fans mug up the entire fixture of their respective teams.

They are coming up with innovative ideas to publicise their team's match schedules. However, one such move from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn't go down well as netizens, including Rajasthan Royals, brutally trolled the Virat Kohli-led side.

"With the schedule for the Dream11 IPL announced, which fixture are you most looking forward to, 12th Man Army?" RCB captioned their video, unaware of the blunder they have made in it.

With the schedule for the Dream11 IPL announced, which fixture are you most looking forward to, 12th Man Army? 🤩🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/uTPe34F4yN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

The fourth match of the RCB is on October 3 against Rajasthan Royals. In the video, RCB used the old blue logo of RR. They had gone pink from last year and their jerseys, pads, helmet and logo, all have a dash of the same colour.

Rajasthan social media team spotted the error and trolled RCB. They shared a meme that said: "I will use correct logo of RR multiple times on a blackboard."

Later, netizens also joined in and trolled the RCB with some more funny messages.

