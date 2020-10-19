IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja bowling final over worked in DC's favour, says Shikhar Dhawan

Chennai Super Kings' left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling the final over was an advantage for Delhi Capitals' left-handed duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel, the senior opener acknowledged after his maiden IPL hundred.

Capitalising on the lives he got, Dhawan hit 101 while Axar smashed three sixes in the final over, as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs for a five-wicket win over CSK here on Saturday.

"We knew [Dwayne] Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be bowled by Jadeja. We being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against Jadeja," Dhawan said.

With his death overs specialist Bravo walking off the field due to a groin injury, CSK skipper MS Dhoni asked Jadeja to bowl the last six balls after Sam Curran conceded just four runs in the penultimate over.

"Sam Curran bowled very well in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good, dew was also there and we took advantage of that as well," Dhawan said.

'Axar's a great asset'

A modest Dhawan praised Axar's contribution and said having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference.

"Axar Patel has been a great asset, whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job. He is normally very economical. Having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference," he added.

On his own performance, Dhawan said he tries to remain positive and confident.

Focus on process

"I was always focussing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Lots of experience behind me, changed the numbers as well.

Every time I am scoring runs, I am making mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kind of pitches," he explained.

