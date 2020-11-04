IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's 'fit' but this doesn't look fine

Rohit Sharma is no leg spinner, but his hamstring injury is a clear-cut googly to everyone connected to the game. In whatever shape or form one views it, it's down to this: Fit to resume playing IPL as the final stage approaches, but unfit to undertake India's tour of Australia.

To everyone's surprise, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma walked out to toss with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner in Tuesday's game at Sharjah. "Looks like I'm fit and fine," he said at the toss.

The BCCI does not emerge smelling of roses in this issue. Firstly, they were utterly non-transparent about why Rohit did not figure in any of the teams to Australia.

They didn't even mention that Rohit had a hamstring injury in their selection press release; merely stating that their medical team would "continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma."

The Rohit issue appears more farcical after head coach Ravi Shastri said in an interview that according to the medical report, the star batsman was in danger of injuring himself again.

On Tuesday, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly stressed that Rohit is injured. "Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him," Ganguly told PTI.

