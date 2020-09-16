IPL 2020: Virat Kohli enjoys day by the pool in UAE heat. See photos

The IPL 2020 season is just a few days away and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli seems to be striking the perfect balance in UAE.

Virat Kohli, who is a hard taskmaster as well as a hardworker, seems to be letting his hair down and at the right time. Amidst the heat in United Arab Emirates, Kohli seems to be making most off his off time with his teammates by the pool. Kohli shared a few pictures of his day by the pool on Instagram and many fans were more than impressed. Kohli's caption simply read, 'Proper day by the pool.'

View this post on Instagram A proper day at the pool yesterday ðð A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onSep 15, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

Virat Kohli has been part of the IPL ever since its inception in 2008. Kohli has also been the mainstay at RCB for 13 years and counting. Virat has played a total of 177 matches and scored 5412 runs - the highest in IPL history!. Kohli also has 5 IPL hundreds and 36 fifties to his name.

Before leaving for Dubai, Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma also announced that she was pregnant and were expecting a baby in January 2021. He wrote, "And then we were three. Arriving Jan 2021.

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 â¤ï¸ð A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onAug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Virat Kohli is also one of the finest batsmen in IPL however, his captaincy has often been a debate as he has yet to win an IPL title.

