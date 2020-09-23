IPL 2020: Andre Russell's power shot smashes camera during training. Watch video
Andre Russell who is known for his hard-hitting and brute strength rather than majorly focusing on technique, will definitely have a go at the bowlers in today's match against Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders will finally be playing their first match in the IPL 2020 tournament and they will be looking at one of their star batsmen - Andre Russell - to deliver on this big day. Without a doubt KKR, will be aiming to see him perform and Russell seems to be raring to hit the ball beyond the stadium if this video is anything to go by.
Andre Russell who is known for his hard-hitting and brute strength rather than majorly focusing on technique, will definitely have a go at the bowlers in today's match against Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, KKR had posted a video of the West Indies player practicing his shots during a practise session 2 days ago. In the video, Andre Russell keeps sending all deliveries soaring into the air when thrown at him. However, one particular delivery was hit so hard by Russell, that he ended up breaking one of the recording camera glasses.
Kolkata Knight Riders went on to captione the video, "Oh gosh! That’s SMASHED – wait for the last shot.. #MuscleRussell warming up to his devastating best! @Russell12A #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL.” Watch the entire video below.
KKR fans as well as the team alike will be eagerly awaiting to see what rapid Russell has in store this IPL 2020.
Andre Russell, who entered the KKR team in 2014 and has been a hero ever since, has so far played 64 matches and scored 1,400 runs at an average of 33.33 and an unfathomable strike rate of 186.41. He has 8 fifties to his name with a top score of 88*. Besides his batting Russell is also valuable with the ball as he was KKR's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 and was also named Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in match 5 of the IPL 2020.
