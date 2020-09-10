IPL 2020 | Watch video: Rohit Sharma's 95-metre-long six goes out of stadium and hits moving bus

The IPL 2020 tournament is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All IPL 2020 teams have begun preparations for the new IPL season with practice sessions in the nets. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL and are leaving no stone unturned to retain their IPL title this year. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is practicing hard in the nets along with his teammates.

Rohit Sharma has been maintaining his fitness levels amid the COVID-19 lockdown and is more than happy to return to the cricket field. During a recent practice session, Rohit Sharma hit a six which was 95-metres long and went beyond the stadium and also went on to land on the rooftop of a moving bus on the road. In the video shared by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Rohit Sharma can be seen coming down the pitch and launching the ball beyond the stands for a maximum! Mumbai Indians shared the video and had a cool caption for it - Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving bus. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45. Watch the entire video below.

Mumbai Indians later on also shared a video of Rohit Sharma slamming deliveries thrown at him. They simply captioned it, "Hitman mode on Fire."

Rohit Sharma last played during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. Rohit was then ruled out of the subsequent ODI and Test series after he sustained an injury during the T20Is.

Mumbai Indians will be facing off against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opening match as part of the IPL 2020 schedule on September 19.

