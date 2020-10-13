IPL 2020: Virat Kohli trolled on Twitter for celebrating his first boundary in 25 balls. Watch video

AB de Villiers was the downright star during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing IPL 2020 edition in UAE. AB de Villiers led the team to a stunning victory courtesy his unbeaten 73 runs off just 33 deliveries. ABD helped RCB post a brilliant total of 194 runs on board - a total too big for KKR - which led them to an 82-run victory.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be content with rotating the strike to the in-form AB and did it at best. However, Kohli's strike rate in this innings was rather low as compared to his brilliant 90 he scored against Mumbai Indians last week. Kohli

It was all about AB de Villiers in Sharjah on Monday during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. While he was smothering the ball at will on his way to an unbeaten 73 off 33 deliveries, the RCB skipper Virat Kohli was just rotating the strike and to be fair, wasn’t middling the ball as he would’ve liked to.

Virat Kohli ended up getting his first boundary on the 25th ball he faced, which was in the 19th over. Prasidh Krishna delivered a full-length ball and Kohli stretched to get his edge of the bat on it which knicked away to the boundary at third-man. Kohli went on to celebrate his boundary with much gusto by fist pumping the air - something that led to major trolling on micro-blogging site Twitter later on. Watch the video below.

Here's a look at some of the funny tweets that followed on Twitter after Virat Kohli's celebration.

'Did he just score a century?' pic.twitter.com/eTv1yk7rzi — Simran (@CowCorner9) October 13, 2020

Virat kohli reaction after scoring his first boundary after 25 balls in sharjah



Prasid reaction : Bat edge ki boundary vasthene intha athi endira..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/sdM4VGLKSR — DV (@VlCKY__264) October 13, 2020

#abdevilliers after hitting 6 sixes 4 Fours. Vs

Kohli after hitting 1 four. pic.twitter.com/eSTvp1SMBb — Mask ðÂÂÂÂ­ (@Mr_LoLwa) October 12, 2020

AB giving no reactions after hitting monster sixes, Kohli after getting a boundary off edged ball ðÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/UYSz1dIAH0 — à¤¨à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ (@_Namrataa) October 12, 2020

king kohli wo we sharjah stadium mein ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

bas ek boundaries wo we 25 ball khelna ke waad.. ðÂÂ¤¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#IPL2020 #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/U4RAyuCuys — gabru thanos (@GabruThanos) October 12, 2020

Kohli's reaction after hitting a boundary from outside edge after facing 25 balls at Sharjah...... pic.twitter.com/Pm3zgtZ6Nu — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) October 12, 2020

(king) virat Kohli reaction to hit boundary in 'sharjah'



What an excellent innings by king #kohli 28 (34)* #RCBvKKR #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/VaOUmsM4cC — vijaybhanu manda (@imvijay0505) October 12, 2020

Virat Kohli has so far scord 256 runs in the 7 matches he played at IPL 2020 with a batting average of 64 and strike rate of 127.36. He has 2 fifties under his belt.

