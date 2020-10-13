Search

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli trolled on Twitter for celebrating his first boundary in 25 balls. Watch video

Updated: 13 October, 2020 15:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kohli went on to celebrate his boundary with much gusto by fist pumping the air - something that led to major trolling on micro-blogging site Twitter later on

Picture Courtesy/ Twitter
Picture Courtesy/ Twitter

AB de Villiers was the downright star during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing IPL 2020 edition in UAE. AB de Villiers led the team to a stunning victory courtesy his unbeaten 73 runs off just 33 deliveries. ABD helped RCB post a brilliant total of 194 runs on board - a total too big for KKR - which led them to an 82-run victory.

It was all about AB de Villiers in Sharjah on Monday during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. While he was smothering the ball at will on his way to an unbeaten 73 off 33 deliveries, the RCB skipper Virat Kohli was just rotating the strike and to be fair, wasn’t middling the ball as he would’ve liked to.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers first pair in IPL to share ten 100-run partnerships

Virat Kohli ended up getting his first boundary on the 25th ball he faced, which was in the 19th over. Prasidh Krishna delivered a full-length ball and Kohli stretched to get his edge of the bat on it which knicked away to the boundary at third-man. Kohli went on to celebrate his boundary with much gusto by fist pumping the air - something that led to major trolling on micro-blogging site Twitter later on. Watch the video below.

Here's a look at some of the funny tweets that followed on Twitter after Virat Kohli's celebration.

Virat Kohli has so far scord 256 runs in the 7 matches he played at IPL 2020 with a batting average of 64 and strike rate of 127.36. He has 2 fifties under his belt.

First Published: 13 October, 2020 14:46 IST

