IPL 2020: What the fans can expect from 'Thala' MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings

The Dream11 IPL 2020 has already begun and Chennai Super Kings are one of the favourites to win the title this year. on September 19th in Abu Dhabi. Fans have been eager to see 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in action, who made a return to the game after almost a 365-day hiatus. Although Dhoni did not get off the mark, there is a lot more to look forward to from him with the bat and the gloves. In the opening match of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Three titles, eight appearances in the finals and a staggering 100 per cent qualification record to the tournament play-offs – CSK's overall record in the IPL has been phenomenal. Below are the top things viewers and fans can look forward to from this season.

MS Dhoni’s grand comeback

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have been synonymous to each other in the IPL, forming a relationship unlike no other in franchise cricket. The veteran leader’s contribution to CSK has been no less than heroic, with 871 runs at average of 79.18 during the last two seasons. Dhoni, who announced his international retirement on Independence Day this year, has not played competitive cricket since India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. So, expectations from the world and CSK faithful will be skyrocket as the wait is over as ‘Thala’ saunters out at Abu Dhabi in yellow. Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes and a spectacular performance from CSK and MSD will be the icing on the cake!

CSK's mighty spin attack

Since his debut as a captain in 2007, MS Dhoni has heavily relied on spinners. This time too, CSK head into the 2020 edition of the IPL with a strong spin bowling unit. With the likes of Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma in their ranks, CSK can be a real threat considering the dry surfaces of the UAE. The surfaces of the Chepauk and Abu Dhabi/Dubai are expected to be similar in many ways and teams can expect a whirlwind of spin during the tournament.

Records MS Dhoni can smash in the Dream11 IPL 2020:

As Dhoni returns to the playing field, with the wicketkeeper’s gloves, there are a few records which you could see him break.

*The CSK captain currently tops the charts for most dismissals in the IPL. But he can go a step further. Dhoni, with 133 dismissals to his name, needs 17 more to reach the landmark of 150 dismissals.

*Thala can look at breaking the record for the most dismissals in a single season. With 24 dismissals in 16 matches during Season 12, the record is currently held by Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant. Going by news about Dhoni’s form with word from the camp suggesting that he is sharp and fit, this should be a cakewalk for the three-time IPL champion.

